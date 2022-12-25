News
NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime's New Video Reveals More Staff, January 7 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a, the television anime of Square Enix and Platinum Games' NieR:Automata action role-playing game, debuted a new "Promotion File 008" video on Sunday. The video highlights the action scenes with 2B and 9S, and it also reveals more staff members and the January 7 premiere for the anime.
The newly announced staff members include:
- Action Supervision, Prop Design: Shun Tachibana (Key Animation, My Senpai Is Annoying)
- CG Action Supervision, Blender Supervision: Masaki Inada (3DCG Animator, The God of High School)
- Blender Supervision: Takahiro Kawakoshi (Episode Director, Aikatsu!, Btooom!)
- 2D Work: Mie Hiraga
- Military Research: Ken'ichi Kaneko (Military Supervision, GATE)
- Art Supervision: Hiroshi Katō (Gurren Lagann, He Is My Master)
- Art Director: Hirofumi Sakagami (Shadows House, Visual Prison)
- Art: Totonyan
- Art Setting: Takeyuki Takahashi (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU)
- Color Key Artist: Takahiro Mogi (Golden Kamuy)
- CG Director: Yuusuke Noma (Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima)
- Sub CG Director: Takeshi Ōkawa (Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Toshiaki Aoshima (Lycoris Recoil)
- Editing: Akinori Mishima (86, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War)
- Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki (Orange, One Piece Film Z)
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels on January 7 at 24:00 (effectively, January 8 at midnight or January 7 at 10:00 a.m. EST). It will then run on other television channels. The anime will also stream on DMM TV and dAnime Store in Japan starting on January 7, and on other streaming services in Japan starting January 10. There will also be a special live-streamed program on Aniplex's YouTube channel on December 28, at 8:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EST), when the cast and staff will provide new information.
The anime's cast includes:
- Yui Ishikawa as 2B
- Natsuki Hanae as 9S
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042
- Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153
- Chiaki Kanou as Commander
- Keiko Isobe as Operator 60
- Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210
- Aoi Yūki as Pascal
- Daisuke Namikawa as Adam
- Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Eve
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Lily
- Ayaka Suwa as A2
Ryouji Masuyama (Blend S, Hello WeGo!) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures, and Masuyama is also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō. Jun Nakai is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. MONACA is composing the music.
Square Enix describes the game's story:
NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.
Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.
The NieR:Automata game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game launched on Nintendo Switch on October 6. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of over 7 million.
Sources: NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie