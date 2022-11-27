NieR:Automata Game Crosses 7 Million in Shipments, Downloads; NieR Replicant Remaster Crosses 1.5 Million

The NieR franchise 's official Twitter account announced on Friday that the NieR:Automata game has crossed 7 million in shipments and digital sales. Additionally, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... , a remastered edition of NieR Replicant , has crossed 1.5 million in shipments and digital sales.

The "NieR:Automata Fan Festival 12022" event took place in Tokyo from November 25 through November 26.

The NieR:Automata game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game released on Nintendo Switch on October 6.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... , a remastered edition of NieR Replicant , launched for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2021 worldwide.

NieR Re[in]carnation , the first smartphone game in the NieR video game franchise , launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in February 2021 and in the West in July 2021.

NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime adaptation of NieR:Automata , will premiere in January 2023.