NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition Game's Switch Version Previewed in TGS Video

Switch version launches on October 6

Square Enix revealed a new trailer on Sunday at Tokyo Game Show for it and Platinum Games ' NieR:Automata : The End of YoRHa Edition action role-playing game for Nintendo Switch. The video also previews the DLC and Switch-limited costumes available.

The game will release for Switch on October 6. The Switch version will include exclusive, new costumes as well as all previously released DLC and costumes.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

The NieR:Automata sequel shipped for PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of over 6 million.

The game is getting a television anime.