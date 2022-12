Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Anime's 2nd Trailer Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs

The staff for the television anime of Ren Eguchi and illustrator Masa 's Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill ( Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi ) light novel series debuted the anime's second trailer on Monday. The trailer announces more cast members and the opening theme song, and it also previews both theme songs.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yō Taichi as Agni, the lively goddess of fire

as Agni, the lively goddess of fire Yuko Kaida as Kishar, the glamorous goddess of earth

Saho Shirasu as Rusalka, the cute goddess of water



The group Van de Shop performs the opening theme song "Zeitaku na Saji" (Exquisite Spoon).

The anime will premiere by streaming exclusively in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV on January 10 at 11:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m.) It will then air on TV Tokyo and other channels on January 10 at 24:00 (January 11 at midnight or January 10 at 10:00 a.m. EST). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Kiyoshi Matsuda ( RE-MAIN , Kakegurui season 2, Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin , xxxHOLiC , Shirobako ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nao Ōtsu ( BEASTARS both seasons) is adapting Masa 's original character designs for animation. Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ), Kana Utatade ( KanadeYUK ), and Kuricorder Quartet ( tsuritama ) are composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Yūma Uchida performs the anime's ending theme song titled "Happy-go-Journey."

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novel series and K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Mukouda Tsuyoshi was nothing special in modern Japan, so when he was summoned to a world of swordplay and sorcery, he thought he was ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Too bad the kingdom that summoned him only got him by mistake! Not only was he not one of the three summoned heroes, but his stats were laughable compared to theirs. On top of that, there's something really sketchy about this kingdom... "Ah, these people are the kind to try and use the Hero," he realized, and immediately left to make his own way in this other world. The only thing Mukouda can rely on is his unique skill: the "Online Supermarket," a skill that allows him to buy modern goods in a fantasy world. It's useless for combat, but if he plays his cards right, he could lead a comfortable life, maybe? At least, that's what Mukouda thinks, but it turns out modern food bought with this skill has some absurd effects! What happens when Mukouda introduces ridiculously tasty modern cooking to a fantasy world like this? He gets some ridiculous repeat customers begging for more...!

Eguchi started publishing the novels on the "Shosetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and Overlap is publishing the novels in print. Overlap is also publishing K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in Japan, as well as Momo Futaba 's Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi: Sui no Daibōken spinoff manga.