Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 19-25
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet continues to top chart
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18
|375,665
|4,338,931
|2
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|121,173
|3,687,814
|3
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|44,465
|887,722
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|41,887
|5,014,375
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|37,935
|2,960,006
|6
|NSw
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Nintendo
|December 2
|25,727
|71,900
|7
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9
|23,097
|198,403
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|22,148
|5,065,191
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|22,001
|1,114,132
|10
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|20,426
|2,782,933
|11
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|20,165
|115,251
|12
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|19,415
|969,047
|13
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star
|Imagineer
|December 22
|17,832
|17,832
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|16,815
|7,394,204
|15
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|15,874
|80,024
|16
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|13,723
|64,465
|17
|NSw
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13
|12,606
|61,133
|18
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|11,780
|218,013
|19
|NSw
|Ishu Saikyō Ō Zukan Battle Colosseum
|Nippon Columbia
|December 15
|9,655
|20,856
|20
|PS4
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13
|8,865
|62,346
Source: Famitsu