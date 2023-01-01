×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 19-25

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet continues to top chart

Japan's Game Ranking: December 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18 375,665 4,338,931
2 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 121,173 3,687,814
3 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 44,465 887,722
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 41,887 5,014,375
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 37,935 2,960,006
6 NSw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Nintendo December 2 25,727 71,900
7 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9 23,097 198,403
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 22,148 5,065,191
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 22,001 1,114,132
10 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 20,426 2,782,933
11 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 20,165 115,251
12 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 19,415 969,047
13 NSw Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star Imagineer December 22 17,832 17,832
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 16,815 7,394,204
15 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 15,874 80,024
16 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 13,723 64,465
17 NSw Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13 12,606 61,133
18 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 11,780 218,013
19 NSw Ishu Saikyō Ō Zukan Battle Colosseum Nippon Columbia December 15 9,655 20,856
20 PS4 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13 8,865 62,346

Source: Famitsu

