Original TV Anime Revenger Streams Clean Opening Animation Sequence

The official Twitter account for visual novel developer Nitroplus and distributor Shochiku 's original television anime Revenger began streaming the show's clean, credit-less opening animation sequence on Friday. The video features the opening theme song "Downtimer" by RetBear (unknown Vo: O2).

The "dark hero action" anime centers on Raizo Kurima, a man who was betrayed by someone he trusted, and now he has no place to return. He is now a hitman working for the organization Revenger, which takes revenge on behalf those who have no power. He works at the "Ribenjiya" store that acts as a general store on the outside, while hiding the Revenger organization beneath the surface. His coworkers include a physician with destructive impulses, a beautiful and androgynous young man who is both cruel and innocent, a gambler who loves money and alcohol, and an intelligent lacquer craftsman. The five men start to build a strange friendship through working together.

The anime stars:

Ribenjiya is credited with the original work. Shochiku , Ajia-do , and Nitroplus are credited with the show's planning. Masaya Fujimori ( Kemono Jihen , Izetta: The Last Witch , Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Nitroplus ' Gen Urobuchi ( Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero ) is the original storywriter, and is also in charge of series scripts. Urobuchi is also writing the scripts alongside Nitroplus ' Renji Ōki ( Azur Lane , Bubble ). Jiro Suzuki and Yūichi designed the characters, and Yuji Hosogoe is adapting those designs for animation. Hosogoe is also the chief animation director alongside Yuki Nishioka and Emiko Endo . Jun Futamata is composing the music.

Additionally, Hotaka Okamoto is the art director, Naomi Nakano is the color designer, Teppei Satō is the director of photography, and Akiko Fujita is the sound director. Maaya Sakamoto performs the show's ending theme song "un_mute."

The series will premiere on January 5. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia.