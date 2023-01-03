Tetsuya Tsutsui's Neeting Life Manga Ends

Shueisha 's YanJan! app and Tonari no Young Jump website simultaneously published the last chapter of Tetsuya Tsutsui 's Neeting Life manga on Tuesday.

The manga's story is about a humble salary man named Kentarō Komori who started what he thinks is the ideal lifestyle during the pandemic, the "NEETING LIFE" (NEET stands for Not Engaged in Education, Employment or Training). He put up a tent inside his apartment, took everything he needed in it, and started living like a shut-in.

Tsutsui launched the manga on the YanJan! app and on the Tonari no Young Jump website in December 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2022, and will publish the second volume on March 17.

Tsutsui launched the noise manga in Grand Jump in December 2017, and ended it in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2020. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in January 2022.

Tsutsui launched the Prophecy ( Yokokuhan ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine in 2011, and ended it in August 2013. Shueisha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Vertical published all three volumes. Fumio Obata launched a spinoff manga titled Yokokuhan: The Copycat in Jump X in April 2014, and ended it in 2015. The manga also received three volumes. Prophecy inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in June 2015.