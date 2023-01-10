News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan December List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
18 manga volumes rank including Demon Slayer, SPY x FAMILY, Jujutsu Kaisen, more
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for December.
This month's list featured 18 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #3 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #4 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #5 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #6 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18
- #7 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
- #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #9 — Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō's Dragon Ball Super volume 17
- #11 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 5
- #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #14 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 1
- #15 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #16 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 9
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- #18 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 6
- #19 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 1
- #20 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 10
NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)