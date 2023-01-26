Compile Heart Teases New Hyperdimension Neptunia Shooting Game

Company teased a "Shoot, desTroy, dodGe" (STG) game

Compile Heart started streaming a video on Wednesday, in which the company teased that it is making a new Hyperdimension Neptunia shooting game. At 6:37 in the video below, the Compile Heart staff reported the "overheard information" that the company is making a new Hyperdimension Neptunia game. The staff added at 7:44 that it is a Shoot, desTroy, and dodGe type of game, and emphasized on the letters S, T, and G of each word.

©2023 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART

Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters

Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters

PlayStation

PlayStation

PlayStation

The latest game in the), launched for4 and5 in Japan in April 2022.International (IFI) released the game for4,5, and PC viaon January 24 in North America and Europe.

The franchise announced in December that the game will get a stage musical titled Hyperdimension Musical Neptune in September this year.

Funimation streamed the 2013 Hyperdimension Neptunia television series as it aired, and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015 and 2017 with an English dub.

The first new OVA in the franchise , Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi , released in Japan in July 2019. IFI released the anime on Steam in fall 2020.

The second OVA , Hyperdimension Neptunia Nep Nep Darake no Festival , was exclusively viewable through a serial code on a PlayPic Card bundled with Good Smile Company 's 1/7-scale "Dimensional Traveler Neptune Generator Unit ver." figure, which debuted in October 2022.

The franchise 's third OVA , Chō Jigen Game Neptune: Hidamari no Little Purple , streamed online in Japan starting in July 2022. Steam started streaming the franchise 's second and third OVA in September until November 1, 2022.