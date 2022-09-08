2nd, 3rd Hyperdimension Neptunia Original Video Anime Launch on Steam

Nep-Nep Festival, Little Purple Sunshine available with English, Chinese subtitles

Idea Factory International (IFI) announced on Thursday that the second and third original video anime for Hyperdimension Neptunia : The Animation are now available to stream on Steam for US$14.99 each. Both Nep-Nep Festival ( Hyperdimension Neptunia Nep Nep Darake no Festival ) and Little Purple Sunshine ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune: Hidamari no Little Purple ) are streaming with English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese subtitles.

IFI cautioned that "all video releases on the Steam platform will no longer be available for streaming or purchase as of November 1." However, users who already purchased videos in their Steam libraries can still watch them after November 1.

The first new OVA in the franchise , Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi (Summer Vacation), launched in Japan in July 2019. Idea Factory International released the anime on Steam in fall 2020.

The second OVA , Hyperdimension Neptunia Nep Nep Darake no Festival , will be viewable through a serial code on a PlayPic Card bundled with Good Smile Company 's 1/7-scale "Dimensional Traveler Neptune Generator Unit ver." figure, which will debut in October 2022. A Limited Edition version of the new figure, which includes the Nep Nep Darake no Festival OVA on a Blu-ray Disc, as well as the new Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep game, will also be available on October 26, 2022.

Funimation streamed the 2013 Hyperdimension Neptunia television series as it aired, and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015 and 2017 with an English dub.

The latest game in the franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ), launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan on April 21. IFI will release the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in early 2023 in North America and Europe.

Source: Press release