Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters Game Heads West in Early 2023

Game launches for PS4, PS5, PC

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ) game physically and digitally in the West for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in early 2023 in North America and Europe. The company streamed the opening movie:

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan on April 21.

The game will feature the return of the sisters Nepgear, Uni, Rom, and Ram. This will be the first game in the franchise since Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online in 2017 where these sisters have leading roles.

The Neptunia x Senran Kagura : Ninja Wars ( Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune ) crossover action RPG launched for PS4 physically and digitally in North America and Europe in October 2021. The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan in September 2021. The game launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan on March 17, North America on April 19, and in Europe on April 22.

A new rail shooter game titled Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep launched on PC via Steam on January 20 with Japanese and English text options.

A new OVA for the franchise will debut in October 2022.

