'They're Calling for You, Mr. Azazel' Stage Play Reveals Key Visual, Character Visuals

Stage play runs from February 10-26

Nelke Planning revealed the key visual and character visuals for Yondemasuyo, Azazel-san The Stage , the stage play adaptation of Yasuhisa Kubo 's They're Calling for You, Mr. Azazel ( Yondemasuyo, Azazel-san ) manga on Saturday. The stage play's key visual features Masaya Onosaka , who is reprising his role from the anime, and the life-size puppet of his character Azazel:

The staff for the stage play also revealed visuals for the puppet characters of Beelzebub and Salamander, and their voice actors.

Ryotaro Okiayu as Beelzebub (double cast)

Hiroki Takahashi as Beelzebub (double cast)

Wataru Takagi as Salamander

The play also stars Yuho Matsui as Akutabe, and Yuria Satō as Rinko Sakuma.

The play will run in Tokyo from February 10-26. Naru Kawamoto is directing and writing the script. Hitomiza Puppet Theater is overseeing the puppetry work and effects. The voice actors playing the demons will also be operating the life-size puppets.

The gag comedy story revolves around the detective Akutabe, his assistant Rinko Sakuma, and the various magical demons (such as Azazel) that Akutabe uses for his cases.

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2007, and it ended in December 2018. Kodansha published 16 volumes for the manga.

The series was nominated for the 2nd Manga Taisho Award in 2009.

The manga inspired an original video anime in 2010, a television anime series in 2011, and a second television season in 2013. Right Stuf released both seasons on DVD in 2015, and Crunchyroll later streamed both series.

Sources: Nelke Planning, Comic Natalie