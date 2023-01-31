Code Geass Genesic Re;Code Game Ends Service in April

Smartphone game's service ends on April 27

©S/PLG CD ©CLAMP·ST ©S/PGG CD ©CLAMP·ST ©SUNRISE/PROJECT GEASS Character Design ©2006-2008 CLAMP·ST

Code Geass : Genesic Re;CODE

The official website for thesmartphone game announced on Tuesday that it will end its service on April 27 at 3:00 p.m. JST (2:00 a.m. EDT).

After the game's scheduled maintenance on January 31, sales of paid Daito, daily passes, and boost passes will end. Access to the game from outside Japan will also be temporarily suspended. The game's main story, the "Line Arc," will continue until the service ends.

The game will start giving refunds for unused paid Daito after the service ends, where a secret code verification window will appear for players. The game's app distribution, support, and acceptance of refund application will end on June 30.

The game launched in October 2021 after several delays.

The "Geass role-playing game" assembles Lelouch, Akito, and other characters from the anime projects and allows players to experience various stories from throughout the franchise . Its gameplay has both role-playing game and simulation elements. It features brand-new, original story scenarios from leading writers and Sunrise , as well as numerous original exclusive illustrations. The staff bills the game as "the official sequel to the Code Geass franchise ."

The game's cast includes:

Shun Horie as Al, a boy with no memories

as Al, a boy with no memories Yūki Takada as Gigi, a mysterious girl

as Gigi, a mysterious girl Yumiri Hanamori as Archive, the librarian of the memory library

Code Geass anime's Sunrise , Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are credited with the game's original story, and Okouchi and Taniguchi served as executive supervisors. CLAMP is responsible for the original character designs. Kōhei Azano , Ao Jūmonji , Bisui Takahashi, and others drafted each arc's story scenarios. JORO developed the game, and the game features animation sequences from Sunrise .

Sources: Code Geass Genesic Re;Code game's Twitter account and website, Gamer.ne.jp



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.