Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Winner Naoki Fujita Launches Manga on February 25
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Beat & Motion series to also get anime on Netflix
Shueisha announced on Wednesday that MILLION TAG reality show winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion manga will launch on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on February 25.
Fujita is the winner of Shonen Jump+'s "battle audition" show MILLION TAG in 2021, where six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, competed in four challenges. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY).
Aside from getting his manga serialized on Shonen Jump+, Fujita also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000 that time), a compiled book volume of his manga, and an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix.
