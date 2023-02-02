×
Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Winner Naoki Fujita Launches Manga on February 25

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Beat & Motion series to also get anime on Netflix

Shueisha announced on Wednesday that MILLION TAG reality show winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion manga will launch on the Shonen Jump+ website and app on February 25.

beat
© Naoki Fujita, SHUEISHA Inc.

Fujita is the winner of Shonen Jump+'s "battle audition" show MILLION TAG in 2021, where six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, competed in four challenges. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY).

Aside from getting his manga serialized on Shonen Jump+, Fujita also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000 that time), a compiled book volume of his manga, and an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix.

Source: Shonen Jump+

