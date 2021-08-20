Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Names Winner With Netflix Anime as Grand Prize

Naoki Fujita wins with "Beat & Motion" manga

MILLION TAG , Shonen Jump+ 's "battle audition" show for discovering "the next star manga creator," worldwide, announced on Friday that the winner is Naoki Fujita for his "Beat & Motion" manga. As a prize, Fujita's work will become an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix . Fujita has also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000), the opportunity to serialize his manga on Shonen Jump+ , and a compiled book volume of his manga. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY ).

The eight-episode program debuted on the official YouTube channel for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 2. The program follows six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, as they compete in four challenges. (One of the teams has a manga writer and a manga artist instead of one creator.)

The program's emcees are the comedy trio YONSENTOSHIN and voice actress Ayane Sakura . The guest judges in the final challenge included Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku creator Yūji Kaku . Netflix anime producer Kohei Obara served as a guest judge in the final challenge of the show in its final episode.

