Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Names Winner With Netflix Anime as Grand Prize
posted on by Alex Mateo
MILLION TAG, Shonen Jump+'s "battle audition" show for discovering "the next star manga creator," worldwide, announced on Friday that the winner is Naoki Fujita for his "Beat & Motion" manga. As a prize, Fujita's work will become an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix. Fujita has also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000), the opportunity to serialize his manga on Shonen Jump+, and a compiled book volume of his manga. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY).
The eight-episode program debuted on the official YouTube channel for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 2. The program follows six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, as they compete in four challenges. (One of the teams has a manga writer and a manga artist instead of one creator.)
The program's emcees are the comedy trio YONSENTOSHIN and voice actress Ayane Sakura. The guest judges in the final challenge included Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku creator Yūji Kaku. Netflix anime producer Kohei Obara served as a guest judge in the final challenge of the show in its final episode.
Source: Comic Natalie