CHiCO with HoneyWorks Music Group Halts Activities in April

CHiCO to start activities as solo artist to improve her skills after upcoming Zepp tour

Themusic group announced on Saturday that the group will halt activities after their four-stop Zepp tour from February 18 through April 8. The group discussed the matter with its members and staff, and made the decision so that CHiCO could take on new challenges and improve her skills as a vocalist. CHiCO will start activities as a solo artist after the tour is over.

CHiCO won Sony Music 's first "Utakatsu!" nationwide vocal audition in 2013, and partnered with the creator team HoneyWorks to form CHICO with Honeyworks in 2014. The group's fourth album (pictured at right) released on October 26.

The combined group has performed theme songs for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Gintama (fourth, fifth, and seventh seasons), Rent-A-Girlfriend , After the Rain , Edens Zero , O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Otherside Picnic , Blue Spring Ride , PriPri Chii-chan!! , Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It. r=1-sinθ , Haikyu!! To The Top , and Magic Kaito 1412 .

HoneyWorks ' "Confess Your Love Committee: Romance Series" project inspired two films titled I've Always Liked You and The Moment You Fall in Love , a six-episode television anime special titled Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , and a stage play. HoneyWorks ' virtual idol duo LIPxLIP inspired the 2020 anime film LIP×LIP FILM×LIVE: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata .

HoneyWorks ' song "Heroine Tarumono!" inspired a television anime titled Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task , which premiered in April 2022.