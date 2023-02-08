Seven Seas Licenses 365 Days to the Wedding, Summer Ghost, Anyhow, the Rabbit Is Infatuated with the Puppy Manga

Also: Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills manga/light novels

©Tamiki Wakaki, Shogakukan, Seven Seas

365 Days to the Wedding

Anyhow, the Rabbit Is Infatuated with the Puppy

Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Tamiki Wakaki 's 365 Days to the Wedding ( Kekkon Surutte, Hontō desu ka?: 365 Days To The Wedding ) manga in November. The company describes the story:

Takuya and Rika are coworkers in a travel agency in Tokyo. They're both single, but they don't mind, since they're introverts with fulfilling lives at home. Unfortunately, now their job is looking to staff an office in Siberia, and non-married employees are the first to be considered. Rika is desperate to avoid the transfer and goes to Takuya with an idea: if they pretend they're getting married in a year, they can stay in Tokyo. The only problem is the two of them barely know each other! If these two quiet coworkers “fake” a relationship, will it turn into something real?

Wakaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in March 2020. The manga's ninth compiled book volume will shipped on January 12.

The manga inspired a live-action adaptation on October 7.



©Yuuki Kimikawa, cruelGZ, Sturkey, Overlap, Seven Seas

Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills

Koware Skill de Hajimeru Gendai Dungeon Kо̄ryaku

Everyone with a dead-end job sometimes wishes for something to come swallow up their workplace...and that's exactly what happens to Mizuki Ryosuke. Monster-infested dungeons have appeared all over the world, but he's saved from his collapsing office by a swordswoman and a pixie. Along the way, Mizuki picks up an item that allows him to pass overpowered skills to other people—and before he realizes it, Mizuki is in high demand himself!

will release the first volume of, cruelGZ, and Sturkey's) manga physically and digitally in January 2024. The company will launch the light novel series physically and early digitally in the same month. The company describes the story:

The manga debuted on Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga site in November 2020. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2022. The light novel series also debuted in 2020, and the third volume shipped in May 2021.



©Nie, Overlap, Seven Seas

Anyhow, the Rabbit Is Infatuated with the Puppy

Nanse Usagi wa Koinu ni Muchuu

Usagi Akira is a twenty-five-year-old introverted office worker who lives for two things: shojo manga and the spare moments when he can log into his favorite MMO, Tail Earth. There, his avatar is a beautiful bunny girl, and he's able to go on adventures with the charming wolf-boy Gakuto. When Gakuto asks if Akira wants to meet up IRL for the Tail Earth fan con, Akira agrees. Sparks fly between the two, despite neither of them being quite what the other expected, and they soon fall hard for each other and decide to date! They don't have much experience when it comes to romance, but this gamer couple is eager to figure it out together.

will release Nie'smanga physically and digitally in November. The company describes the manga:

Nie debuted the manga in Overlap 's LiQulle magazine in 2022. The compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2022.



©Otsuichi, loundraw, and Yoshi Inomi, Shueisha, Seven Seas

Summer Ghost

Summer Ghost : The Complete Manga Collection

Summer Ghost

There's an urban legend that claims the ghost of a young woman will appear if you set off fireworks in a certain abandoned airport. Three high school students are united by their shared desire to meet this ghost—and each of them is close to death. What happens when they come together one fateful summer night as the boundary between life and death grows thin?

will launch, and Yoshi Inomi'smanga asphysically and digitally in August. The company will release thelight novel physically and digitally in the same month. The company describes the story:

Yoshi Inomi launched the manga adaptation in the Tonari no Young Jump service in October 2021, and its compiled book volume shipped in November. The anime's scriptwriter (and acclaimed novelist) Otsuichi wrote a novelization that expands the story, and it shipped that October.

The series got an anime short that opened in Japan in November 2021. GKIDS and Shout! Factory released the short on Blu-ray Disc and digital platforms on November 1. The company screened a sneak preview at Anime Expo last July. Last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival screened the short in June.

Source: Press releases