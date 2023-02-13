Nintendo States it Will Determine US$70 Game Price on 'Case-by-Case Basis'

©Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo

Nintendo

Nintendo

Video game news website Game Informer reported last Wednesday thatcommented regarding the US$70 price forgame, stating, "We determine the suggested retail price for anyproduct on a case-by-case basis." When asked if the US$70 price will be the trend fortitles going forward, the company reiterated, "No. We determine the suggested retail price for anyproduct on a case-by-case basis."

Nintendo is the latest company to price its new game at US$70 following Sony , Ubisoft , and Electronic Arts . Standard game price is US$60.

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game during its Nintendo Direct presentation last Wednesday.

The game will launch on the Switch on May 12. Nintendo describes the game:

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch™. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. The game won Game of the Year at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony in November 2017, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017, and won Game of the Year at The SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony in March 2018.

Sources: Game Informer (Brian Shea), IGN Southeast Asia (George Yang)