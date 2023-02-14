'They're Calling for You, Mr. Azazel' Manga Gets New Chapter

© Yasuhisa Kubo, Kodansha

Yondemasuyo, Azazel-san

This year's fifth issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's) manga will have a special chapter in the magazine's sixth and final issue on February 28, more than four years after the manga ended.

The gag comedy story revolves around the detective Akutabe, his assistant Rinko Sakuma, and the various magical demons (such as Azazel) that Akutabe uses for his cases.

The manga debuted in Evening in 2007, and it ended in December 2018. Kodansha published 16 volumes for the manga.

The series was nominated for the 2nd Manga Taisho Award in 2009.

The manga inspired an original video anime in 2010, a television anime series in 2011, and a second television season in 2013. Right Stuf released both seasons on DVD in 2015, and Crunchyroll later streamed both series.

The manga is inspiring a stage play, which is currently running in Tokyo until February 26.