Nights with a Cat Anime Season 2 Reveals Theme Song Artist, March 8 Debut

©キュルZ・KADOKAWA／夜は猫といっしょ

Nights with a Cat

The official Twitter account for the anime of's) manga revealed the March 8 premiere date onand theme song for the anime's second season on Wednesday (February 22 or Japan's unofficial Cat Day).

Kashitarō Itō returns to perform the second season theme song "Neko Neko Biyori" (Fair Weather Cat Day).

The anime's cat Kyuruga will appear in the well-known "Shinjuku 3D Vision" billboard display from February 22 to March 21. Kyuruga will appear in four different types of sequences throughout the day. (The "Shinjuku 3D Vision" display went viral online two years ago when it showed a realistic illusion of a cat popping out of the display.)



The anime's cast and staff will return for the second season.

Minoru Ashina ( Isekai Quartet , Kaiju Girls ) is directing the anime at Studio Puyukai , and is also penning the scripts. Minoru Takehara ( Isekai Quartet , Ple Ple Pleiades ) is drawing the character designs and is also the animation director. Kana Utatane ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , Mieruko-chan ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director.

The anime's first season premiered in August 2022. The anime also streamed episodes weekly on its official YouTube channel. The season's 30th and final episode aired on January 11 earlier this year.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and released the second volume in October 2022. The company describes the story:

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Kyuryu Z first posted the manga on a personal Twitter account, where it became a popular hit. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth print volume in October 2022.

Sources: Nights with a Cat anime's Twitter account, MoCa News



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.