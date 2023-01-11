Nights with a Cat Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2023

1st season's final episode aired on Wednesday

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that the anime of Kyuryu Z 's Nights with a Cat ( Yoru wa Neko to Issho ) manga will get a second season this year. Kadokawa revealed the second season's main visual and an illustration from Kyuryu Z to celebrate the announcement.

The anime's cast and staff will return for the second season.

Minoru Ashina ( Isekai Quartet , Kaiju Girls ) is directing the anime at Studio Puyukai , and is also penning the scripts. Minoru Takehara ( Isekai Quartet , Ple Ple Pleiades ) is drawing the character designs and is also the animation director. Kana Utatane ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , Mieruko-chan ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX on August 3, 2022, and on AT-X on August 4. The anime also streamed episodes weekly on its official YouTube channel. The season's 30th and final episode aired on Wednesday.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and released the second volume in October 2022. The company describes the story:

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Kyuryu Z first posted the manga on a personal Twitter account, where it became a popular hit. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth print volume in October 2022.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.