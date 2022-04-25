Kyuryu Z's Nights with a Cat Manga Gets Anime This Summer

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that Kyuryu Z's Nights with a Cat ( Yoru wa Neko to Issho ) manga is inspiring an anime that will debut this summer.

Kyuryu Z also drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on June 21. The company describes the story:

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Minoru Ashina ( Isekai Quartet , Kaiju Girls ) is directing the anime at Studio Puyukai , and is also penning the scripts. Minoru Takehara ( Isekai Quartet , Ple Ple Pleiades ) is drawing the character designs. Kana Utatane ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , Mieruko-chan ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director.

Kyuryu Z first posted the manga on a personal Twitter account, where it became a popular hit. Kadokawa published the manga's second print volume in May 2021, and will release the third volume on Thursday.

Source: Comic Natalie