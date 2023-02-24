ROOKiEZ IS PUNK'D Band Return After 4-Year Hiatus

Band will return on April 15 at "Day of the Dead vol.27"

The official Twitter account for rock band ROOKiEZ is PUNK'D announced on Thursday that they are returning from their 4-year hiatus on April 15 with their appearance at "Day of the Dead vol.27." However, the account stated that the current situation for the band's drummer U is making it difficult for him to resume his activities. Current vocalist/guitarist SHiNNOSUKE and vocalist/bassist RYOTA have confirmed to return.

Image via ROOKiEZ IS PUNK'D's Twitter account

During the hiatus, the band members each continued their individual musical activities.

The band left its current management and went on indefinite hiatus after their concert at the Shibuya Club Quattro in May 2019.

The announcement noted that the hiatus was due to problems that stopped the band's progress, and that the band members decided to go on hiatus after long discussions.

The band's debut single "Complication" was used as the second opening theme song for the Durarara!! anime series. The band has also performed the second opening theme song "In My World" for Blue Exorcist , the ending theme song "Song for..." for Bleach , and "Reclimb" for Yowamushi Pedal .