Mapollo 3's PPPPPP Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Manga launched in September 2020

© Mapollo 3, Shueisha

This year's 13th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Monday of'smanga.

Mapollo 3 launched the manga in September 2020. Shueisha published the sixth volume on January 4. The manga's seventh volume will ship in April, and the eighth and final volume will ship in May.

Both the Viz Media and MANGA Plus services are publishing the manga in English digitally.

MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Kuon Otogami was a genius pianist whose name is among the greatest in the annals of the music world. He had seven children who also all became genius pianists. All seven except for the one named Lucky that is. This is the miraculous story of a regular kid taking on godly talent!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in compiled book form digitally.

Mapollo 3 's "Hoshi no Alien ni Doryokushō" (Consolation Prize for the Alien of the Star) one-shot manga won Shonen Jump 's "Jump Shinsekai Mangashō" award in January 2020. Mapollo 3 was 23 years old at the time.

