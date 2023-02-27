Live-Action Kashimashi Meshi Series Reveals Cast, April 10 Premiere

The official website for the live-action series of Mari Okazaki 's Kashimashi Meshi manga revealed the series' cast and April 10 premiere date on Tuesday.

The manga centers on two women in their 30s who meet up after a former high school classmate of theirs committed suicide. They catch up on each other's lives, bond over food, and finally end up living together.

The cast includes (from left to right in image above):

Riko Narumi as Seiko Nakamura, the former manager of the rugby team which their former classmate was a part of. She comes from a conservative family, and is pressured to marry, but her fiance has just broken up with her.

Atsuko Maeda as Chiharu Oda, the ex-girlfriend of their former classmate. She has recently resigned from her job after power harassment from a superior, and is using food to cope.

Akihisa Shiono as Eiji Amaumi, the ex-boyfriend of their former classmate. He is having trouble at the advertising agency he works at, but is following the advice of his gay co-worker to be prepared to act out a happy life after he comes out to his parents.

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 10 at 11:06 p.m. (10:06 a.m. EDT). Kana Matsumoto and Momoko Fukuda are directing the series, with scripts by Shinya Tamada and Yuko Imanishi. Akiko Higashikawa is composing the music.

Okazaki launched the manga inin February 2016.published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in June 2022.

The magazine describes the manga:

It's okay to use a lot of ingredients. Hold off on eating the food with your fingers. Crunch. Chew. Nibble. Swallow. Who could frown when faced with such delicious food and sake?

Okazaki is best known for her workplace romance Suppli , which ran in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine from 2003 to 2009. Tokyopop published five volumes of the series. The manga inspired a live-action television series in Japan in 2006.

Okazaki launched the Will I Be Single Forever? ( Zutto Dokushin de Iru Tsumori? ) manga in Feel Young in November 2014, and ended it in October 2015. The manga's premise is based on Mami Amamiya 's essay of the same name. Shodensha published one compiled book volume for the manga. Viz Media released the manga in 2018. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in November 2021.

Okazaki launched the A-Un manga in Monthly Big Comic Spirits in May 2014, and ended it in May 2021.

Sources: Kashimashi Meshi live-action series' website, Comic Natalie