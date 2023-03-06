The First Slam Dunk Becomes Highest-Grossing Anime Film in Korea With 3.82 Million Tickets Sold

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, became the highest selling anime film of all time in South Korea, selling a cumulative total of 3,818,000 tickets and crossing an equivalent of US$30,386,627 in earnings. The film has now surpassed'sas the highest earning anime film in the country.

The film ranked #3 in its ninth weekend in South Korea earning an equivalent of US$940,062 from Friday to Sunday. The film sold 114,806 tickets and played on 722 screens.

The film opened in South Korea on January 4. In its fourth weekend, the film ranked #1, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water .

The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. The film is currently the 43rd highest-earning film of all time in Japan.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film nominated the film for Animation of the Year in its 46th annual awards.

Sources: Korea JoongAng Daily (YOON SO-YEON) via Crunchyroll, KOFIC