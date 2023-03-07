News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 5-11
posted on by Alex Mateo
Love and Lies anime, Ayashimon manga ship"
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Love and Lies BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|March 7
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 7
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 17Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 7
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|Ayashimon GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Berserk: Deluxe Edition GN 13 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|March 8
|Black Clover GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Blue Box GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|The Elusive Samurai GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|The Girl In the Arcade GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 7
|Ghost Reaper Girl GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 7
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Ladies on Top GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 7
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 7
|Magus of the Library GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 7
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 7
|My Clueless First Friend GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$16.99
|March 7
|My Dad's the Queen of All VTubers?! GN 3Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|March 7
|Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 2Please
|Denpa
|US$29.95
|March 7
|Only the Flower Knows GN 3Please
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$14.95
|March 7
|orange -to you, dear one- GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 7
|Persona 4 Arena GN 1Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|March 8
|Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His Wild S-Rank Cat Girl GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 7
|Shaman King Omnibus GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$17.99
|March 7
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 7
|Yokai Cats GN 3 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 7
|Yona of the Dawn GN 38Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 17Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 7
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|Ayashimon GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Black Clover GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 7
|Blue Box GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 7
|Doing His Best to Confess GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|The Elusive Samurai GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 7
|Ghost Reaper Girl GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 7
|I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 7
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 7
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 7
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Magus of the Library GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|Master Will Plays With Magic Again GNs 1-2Please
|MediBang
|US$5.99 each
|March 7
|MF Ghost GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 7
|orange -to you, dear one- GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|Tearmoon Empire GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 8
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 7
|Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 8
|Yokai Cats GN 3 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Yona of the Dawn GN 38Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 10
|D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 9
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 7
|An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 6
|Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 41Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 8
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 8
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 10
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 9
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Record of Agarest War Switch gamePlease
|Aksys Games
|US$39.99
|March 9
|PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo Switch, PC gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$19.99
|March 8 (PC), March 9 (Switch)
|Project Zero: Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Koei Tecmo
|US$49.99
|March 9
|Pronty Switch gamePlease
|Happinet
|US$14.99
|March 7
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.