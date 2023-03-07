×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 5-11

posted on by Alex Mateo
Love and Lies anime, Ayashimon manga ship"

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Love and Lies BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 March 7
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 March 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 7
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 17Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 March 7
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
Ayashimon GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
Berserk: Deluxe Edition GN 13 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 March 8
Black Clover GN 32Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
Blue Box GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
The Elusive Samurai GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
The Girl In the Arcade GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 7
Ghost Reaper Girl GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 7
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
Ladies on Top GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 7
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 7
Magus of the Library GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 7
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 7
My Clueless First Friend GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$16.99 March 7
My Dad's the Queen of All VTubers?! GN 3Please Kaiten Books US$12.99 March 7
Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 2Please Denpa US$29.95 March 7
Only the Flower Knows GN 3Please Digital Manga Publishing US$14.95 March 7
orange -to you, dear one- GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 March 7
Persona 4 Arena GN 1Please Udon Entertainment US$13.99 March 8
Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His Wild S-Rank Cat Girl GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 7
Shaman King Omnibus GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$17.99 March 7
World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 7
Yokai Cats GN 3 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 38Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 17Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 March 7
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
Ayashimon GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 7
Black Clover GN 32Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 7
Blue Box GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 7
Doing His Best to Confess GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
The Elusive Samurai GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 7
Ghost Reaper Girl GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 7
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 7
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 7
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 7
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 7
Magus of the Library GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
Master Will Plays With Magic Again GNs 1-2Please MediBang US$5.99 each March 7
MF Ghost GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 7
orange -to you, dear one- GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 March 7
Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
Shangri-La Frontier GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
Tearmoon Empire GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 8
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 7
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 8
Yokai Cats GN 3 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 38Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 10
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 9
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 March 7
An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 6
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 41Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 8
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 8
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 10
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 9

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Record of Agarest War Switch gamePlease Aksys Games US$39.99 March 9
PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo Switch, PC gameCite Square Enix US$19.99 March 8 (PC), March 9 (Switch)
Project Zero: Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Koei Tecmo US$49.99 March 9
Pronty Switch gamePlease Happinet US$14.99 March 7


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
