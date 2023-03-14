Yomawari Neko TV Anime Delays Episodes' Broadcasts to March 20-27

Anime's 1st 5 episodes now premiere on March 20

revealed on Tuesday an updated schedule for the television anime of's(Nightwatch Cat) 8-panel manga. Instead of premiering on Tuesday, the anime will now debut on the channel on March 20 at 1:35 a.m. JST (effectively, March 21) with its first five episodes. Episodes 6-10 have also moved from March 20 to March 23 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, March 24). Episodes 11-15 will no longer broadcast together on March 25 as previously scheduled. Episodes 11-12 will air as a pair on March 26 at 11:50 p.m. JST, while the final set, episodes 13-15, will premiere on March 27 at 10:45 p.m. JST.

Each episode is five minutes long.

The anime stars Takayuki Yamada as Heizō Endō and Atsumi Tanezaki as Jūrō.

Kazuma Taketani is directing the anime, and Hiroko Kanasugi is writing the scripts. Ken'ichi Maeyamada is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is credited for the animation production. The theme song will be a cover song of Kiyoshiro Imawano's "Jump" song.

Fukaya began drawing the manga and posting it on Twitter in 2015. Kodansha began publishing the manga on its MoAE site in 2016. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 22.

The manga centers on a cat who is drawn to the scent of tears, and goes toward anyone who is crying in order to comfort or encourage them.

The manga won the Short Work Prize at the 21st Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in 2017. The manga has sold over 630,000 copies.



Source: NHK