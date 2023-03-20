Compile Heart Teases New Game Announcement in Video

Compile Heart began streaming a video teasing a new game on Friday. The company will announce the game on March 23 in new issue of Famitsu magazine.

The video features the curricula vitae of four characters with their names and photographs obscured.

Compile Heart had stated in its New Years' greeting for 2023 that it plans to announce a new game "soon." The company started streaming a " Compile Heart TV" program on January 25, in which the company teased that it is making a new Hyperdimension Neptunia shooting game.

The latest game in the developer's Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ), launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in April 2022. Idea Factory International (IFI) released the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on January 24 in North America and Europe.

The franchise announced in December that the game will get a stage musical titled Hyperdimension Musical Neptune in September this year.