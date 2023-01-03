Square Enix, Atlus, Konami, More Game Companies Tease Announcements in 2023

Famitsu reported on Sunday that Atlus , Konami , Spike Chunsoft , Compile Heart , KOEI Tecmo , and Level 5 teased announcements for their 2023 game releases and updates in their New Year's greetings notices.

Additionally, Square Enix 's Yoshinori Kitase 's message on the Final Fantasy franchise 's website stated that the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game's development is "picking up speed." Kitase added there will be a "big announcement unrelated to [ Final Fantasy VII ] that I can't say anything about just yet."



Atlus ' New Year's greeting states, "In 2023, starting with the releases of the [ Persona 3 Portable ] and [ Persona 4 Golden ] remastered versions, we're also currently preparing several unannounced new works. Please look forward to them!”

The company will release the remastered versions of the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden games for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC on January 19.



Konami 's New Year's greeting stated that it is "planning power-ups and new developments for familiar series," adding that it is "sincerely and quietly working on new projects" it has not yet announced.



Spike Chunsoft teased it should be able to make an announcement "in the not-so-distant future" regarding "unannounced large-scale title(s)."

Spike Chunsoft and Too Kyo Games ' Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE ( Enigma Archives Rain Code/Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code ) game will launch in Japan in spring 2023.



Compile Heart stated that it plans to announce a new game "soon."

The latest game in the developer's Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ), launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan on April 21. IFI will release the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on January 24 in North America and Europe.



KOEI Tecmo Games stated that it is preparing to announce a new work.

Electronic Arts (EA) and KOEI Tecmo 's Wild Hearts hunting game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA App, Steam , and Epic Game Store on February 17.



Level 5 stated that it will announce new information about its Inazauma Eleven franchise , and plans to announce a completely new work this year.

The Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Victory Road (previously titled Inazuma Eleven Ares and Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road ) game planned for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms is currently slated for 2023. Level 5 originally announced the game in 2016, but has delayed the game multiple times.



