Anonymous;Code Game's Trailer Reveals English Dub for September 8 Launch

Spike Chunsoft began streaming a new trailer for the Anonymous;Code game on Tuesday. The trailer reveals the game's September 8 release date in the West for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam , and also reveals the game's English dub , a first for MAGES. ' Science Adventure visual novel series.

The announced English dub cast for the game includes Max Mittelman as Pollon, Anairis Quiñones as Momo, and Y. Chang as Cross. Andrew Hodgson ("Steiner") is translating the game. Spike Chunsoft 's release will have a steelbook launch edition.

2037. Nakano, Tokyo. Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces major events that shake the world. Live the experience with Pollon, help him hack the myriad branches of reality and “load” the ending that saves the world!

The game released in Japan in July 2022 for Switch and PS4. Kanako Itou performs the game's opening theme song "Game Over."

MAGES. president Chiyomaru Shikura had teased in October 2020 that the game might have a release for the PlayStation 5, but there is currently no planned release for the platform.

The game was originally planned for PS4 and PlayStation Vita, but MAGES. announced in 2017 that the game will also release for Nintendo Switch. MAGES. will no longer release the game on PS Vita.

The game is the latest " Science Adventure " game after the Chaos;HEAd , Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes , Chaos;Child , and Occultic;Nine projects. Shikura originally announced the game in 2015, and the game has seen multiple delays in its release.