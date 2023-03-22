Fluffy Paradise Isekai Anime Unveils Teaser Visual, Staff, Delay to 2024

Anime first announced for 2023 premiere

The official website for the anime of Yuriko Takagami 's Fluffy Paradise -- the manga adaptation of Himawari and Kirouran 's Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tameni Ganbattemasu (literally, I'll Try My Best So I Can Pet and Pat in Another World) light novel series -- unveiled on Wednesday the anime's teaser visual, staff, and 2024 premiere. (The website originally announced the anime's premiere in 2023, but "due to various circumstances," the premiere date has been changed to 2024.)

© 向日葵・高上優里子／双葉社・もふなで製作委員会

Jun'ichi Kitamura (episode director on Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , My Wife is the Student Council President ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , Deko Akao ( After the Rain , Noragami ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Asami Miyazaki (key animation on Inazuma Eleven , animation director on Major 2nd , Kaiketsu Zorori ) is designing the characters.

© Himawari, Yuriko Takagami, Futabasha

Fluffy Paradise

Midori Akitsu (27 years old), ends up in another world after dying from overwork?! I got reincarnated in another world after God blessed me with a special ability. This ability is "to be loved by non-human beings." Huh?! Meaning that humans might not like me, but all the fluffy animals will love me? Whoaaa! I get to pet a white tiger and dragons to my heart's [content]! After being reborn as Néma, the youngest daughter of a top class noble family, I'm doing my best for the survival of humanity (?) while enjoying this world's fluffiness.

Takagami launched the manga adaptation of the novels on'swebsite and app in 2017.is publishing the manga in English digitally under the title. The company describes the series:

Himawari launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, and the series is ongoing. Futabasha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Kirouran in July 2016, and published the 14th novel on January 10.

Futabasha will publish the manga's 11th compiled volume in Japan on April 28. The overall novel series and manga have a total of 1.7 million copies in circulation.

