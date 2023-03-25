Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season II's Video Announces Updated Staff, July Debut

The AnimeJapan 2023 special stage panel for the second Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season presented the latest promotional video and visual on Sunday. The video announces the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II season's returning main cast, updated main staff, and July 2023 premiere. (The second season is not to be confused with the second part of the first season, which premiered in October 2021.)



© 理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅱ」製作委員会

Hiroki Hirano ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation assistant director) is replacing Manabu Okamoto as the director at Studio Bind . Toshiya Ono ( 86 , Gatchaman Crowds , Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland is also replacing Okamoto as the series script supervisor. Sanae Shimada ( Photo Kano , UTOPA ) is the new character designer.

Masakazu Miyake returns as the sole art director listed, and Makiko Doi returns as the sole color key artist listed. The returning staff also includes compositing director of photography Shinji Tonsho , editor Akinori Mishima , sound director Jin Aketagawa , sound effects artist Tsutomu Ueno , and musical composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa . EGG FIRM is producing.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's original main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! (Let's Become Novelists!) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 25th volume shipped in September 2021.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer ."