The Great Cleric Anime Reveals New Promo Video, More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the anime of Broccoli Lion 's Seija Musō: Salaryman, Isekai de Ikiru Tame ni Ayumu Michi ( The Great Cleric ~The Path a Salaryman Must Walk to Survive in a Fantasy World~) novels revealed a new promotional video on Saturday.

The website also revealed the show's theme song artists and five more cast members. Nasuo☆ is performing the opening theme song "Bagu-chan" and Yuki Nakashima is performing the ending theme song "A New Day."

The new cast includes: (name romanizations not confirmed)

©秋風緋色・ブロッコリーライオン・講談社／聖者無双製作委員

The anime will debut on TBS and BS11 in July, and anime stars:

Masato Tamagawa ( The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Peach Boy Riverside ) is in charge of series composition. Guonian Wang ( Prince of Stride: Alternative ) is designing the characters.

Vertical licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The manga based on the hit light novel series (Japanese title: Seija Musō ), about an ordinary salaryman who cheats death and now must find his way in another world—as a great healer.

Akikaze launched the ongoing manga in 2017.

The manga is based on Broccoli Lion 's novels. Broccoli Lion began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2015. Micro Magazine began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by sime in August 2016.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English.

