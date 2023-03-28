Mizu Sahara's Okashiratsuki Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Manga follows relationship between boy who has pig-like tail, softball-playing girl across 10 years

© Mizu Sahara, Coamix

Mizu Sahara

Okashiratsuki

announced on Saturday that'smanga is getting a live-action film adaptation that will premiere this year.

Sahara launched in the series Monthly Comic Zenon in March 2018, and ended the manga in June 2021. Coamix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2021.

The manga centers on Nachi Hiyama, a middle school softball player. The story begins when she learns the secret of her classmate Utsumi — that he has a small pig-like tail. The story follows the bond between the two people over the course of 10 years.

Sahara adapted Makoto Shinkai 's The Voices of a Distant Star and The Place Promised in Our Early Days into manga. Tokyopop released the former in North America in 2006. Sahara's My Girl manga inspired a live-action television series in 2009. Sahara also drew the Same Cell Organism , The Day I Become a Butterfly , Himeyuka & Rozione's Story , and Tengu-Jin manga under the name Sumomo Yumeka . Digital Manga Publishing released the Same Cell Organism and The Day I Become a Butterfly boys-love manga in 2006 and 2007, respectively. Aurora Publishing, Inc. released Tengu-Jin in 2009, while Yen Press released Himeyuka & Rozione's Story in 2010.

Sahara most recently launched the Hanechin to Bukki no Okosama Shinryо̄roku (Hanechin and Bukki's Children Medical Record) manga in Monthly Comic Zenon on March 25.

