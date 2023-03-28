News
Sakura-Con Screens N. American Premieres for To Every You I've Loved Before, To Me, The One Who Loved You, Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will screen the North American premieres for several anime and anime films at this year's Sakura-Con event at the Seattle Convention Center on April 7-9. including:
- To Every You I've Loved Before (Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e) anime film - April 7 at 4:00 p.m.
- Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation anime film - April 7 at 6:00 p.m.
- Skip and Loafer anime's first episode and North American premiere of episodes 2-3 - April 7 at 6:30 p.m.
- To Me, The One Who Loved You (Kimi o Aishita Hitori no Boku e) anime film - April 8 at 4:00 p.m.
- A Galaxy Next Door anime's first episode and North American premiere of episode 2 - April 8 at 6:00 p.m.
- My Home Hero anime's first episode and North American premiere of episodes 2-3 - April 8 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dr. Stone: New World anime's first episode and world premiere of episode 2 - April 9 at 1:00 p.m.
This year's event will host Junya Enoki (voice of Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen), Yoshihiro Watanabe (Orange studio producer), Waki Kiyotaka (Orange studio chief producer), Kenji Muto (Trigun Stampede director), Hisashi Kagawa (She, The Ultimate Weapon character designer), Junichi Hayama (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood movie director), and Kōhei Eguchi (Eight Bit Co., Ltd. producer).
Last year's Sakura-Con took place at the Seattle Convention Center on April 15-17, 2022. Sakura-Con 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association hosts Sakura-Con in Seattle annually. It describes the convention as "the oldest and most well attended anime convention in the Pacific Northwest." The convention started in 1998.
Source: Crunchyroll