Sakura-Con Screens N. American Premieres for To Every You I've Loved Before, To Me, The One Who Loved You, Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation, More Anime

announced on Tuesday that it will screen the North American premieres for several anime and anime films at this year's Sakura-Con event at the Seattle Convention Center on April 7-9. including:

This year's event will host Junya Enoki (voice of Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen ), Yoshihiro Watanabe (Orange studio producer), Waki Kiyotaka (Orange studio chief producer), Kenji Muto ( Trigun Stampede director), Hisashi Kagawa ( She, The Ultimate Weapon character designer), Junichi Hayama ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood movie director), and Kōhei Eguchi (Eight Bit Co., Ltd. producer).

Last year's Sakura-Con took place at the Seattle Convention Center on April 15-17, 2022. Sakura-Con 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association hosts Sakura-Con in Seattle annually. It describes the convention as "the oldest and most well attended anime convention in the Pacific Northwest." The convention started in 1998.

Source: Crunchyroll