Sakura-Con Screens N. American Premieres for To Every You I've Loved Before, To Me, The One Who Loved You, Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: world premiere of Dr. Stone: New World's 2nd episode

bokukimi_kimiboku
©2022 「僕愛」「君愛」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will screen the North American premieres for several anime and anime films at this year's Sakura-Con event at the Seattle Convention Center on April 7-9. including:

This year's event will host Junya Enoki (voice of Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen), Yoshihiro Watanabe (Orange studio producer), Waki Kiyotaka (Orange studio chief producer), Kenji Muto (Trigun Stampede director), Hisashi Kagawa (She, The Ultimate Weapon character designer), Junichi Hayama (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood movie director), and Kōhei Eguchi (Eight Bit Co., Ltd. producer).

Last year's Sakura-Con took place at the Seattle Convention Center on April 15-17, 2022. Sakura-Con 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association hosts Sakura-Con in Seattle annually. It describes the convention as "the oldest and most well attended anime convention in the Pacific Northwest." The convention started in 1998.

Source: Crunchyroll

