Vinland Saga Season 2 Anime Reveals 2nd Half Themes in New Videos

The staff of the second season of the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga revealed two trailers for the show's second cours (quarter of a year) on Friday.

The first video reveals and previews Survive Said the Prophet 's new opening theme song "Paradox." Survive Said the Prophet previously performed a theme song for the first anime season.

The second video reveals and previews haju:harmonics ' new ending theme song "Ember."

The staff also revealed a preview video for the second season's 13th episode.

The anime's second season premiered on January 9 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Gifu Broadcasting . The anime is streaming in Japan on Netflix and other services. Netflix is also streaming the anime worldwide except in China, and Crunchyroll is streaming the season worldwide except in Asia. Crunchyroll is also streaming the season with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French dubs, and is also streaming an English dub.

The first season's staff is returning for the second season at animation studio MAPPA instead of Wit Studio .

The anime's first season premiered in July 2019.

Source: Press release