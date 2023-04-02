Tadaichi Nakama's Tokyo Demon Bride Story Manga Ends

Manga launched last September

© Tadaichi Nakama, Shueisha

Dai Tōkyō Oni Yome Den

This year's 18th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Monday of's) manga.

Nakama launched he manga in September 2022. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the manga digitally in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Ten years ago, a young Jinta promised to marry a certain girl. And now that he's all grown up, a wacky oni girl shows up at his door! Get ready for a hilarious mononoke battle manga!

Shueisha will publish the second volume on April 4, the third volume on May 2, and the fourth and final volume on June 2.

Nakama published a one-shot version of the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2021. Nakama also published the "Mahō Shōnen X" one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017.

