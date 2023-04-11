Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Anime Film Gets Novel Adaptation

Novel debuts on June 9 ahead of film's June 16 opening

The official Twitter account of Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga revealed on Monday that the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film will get a novel adaptation on June 9.

© SHUEISHA Inc., Yūki Tabata, Kuma Atarō, Johnny Onda

Tabata is credited for the original work, and is serving as the novel's chief supervisor and original character designer. Atarō Kuma is the novel's author, and Johnny Onda is in charge of the scenario.

©2023「映画ブラッククローバー」製作委員会 ©田畠裕基／集英社

The film is delayed from its original March 31 opening to June 16 due to the spread of COVID-19 affecting the film's production.will debut the film on its service on June 16.

Tabata is also serving as the movie's chief supervisor and original character designer. Staff members from the television anime are returning for the film. Ayataka Tanemura ( Black Clover ) is directing the film, Itsuko Takeda is designing the characters, and Minako Seki is composing the music.

Toshihiko Seki will play Konrad Leto (English name romanization not confirmed), a former Wizard King. Actress and model Marie Iitoyo will voice the original character Milly Maxwell (character name romanization not confirmed). Fumiya Takahashi will play Jester Galandros (romanization not confirmed), a mysterious wizard who was associated with the previous wizard king. Miyuki Sawashiro will play Princia and Houchu Ohtsuka will play Edward (character name romanization not confirmed) in the film.

Treasure performs the film's theme song "Here I Stand."