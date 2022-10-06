Black Clover Anime Film Unveils Title, Trailer, Cast, March 31 Worldwide Premiere

The official website for the the Black Clover anime announced on Thursday that the franchise 's upcoming film will be titled Black Clover : Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover : Mahо̄ Mikado no Ken ), and it will debut worldwide on Netflix and open in theaters in Japan on March 31, 2023. Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer on YouTube . The film's website and official Twitter account also unveiled a visual and new cast member:

Original manga creator Yūki Tabata , who is serving as the movie's chief supervisor and original character designer, drew the visual:

Toshihiko Seki will play Konrad Leto (English name romanization not confirmed), a former Wizard King.

Staff members from the television anime are returning for the film. Ayataka Tanemura ( Black Clover ) is directing the film, Itsuko Takeda is designing the characters, and Minako Seki is composing the music.

The film's staff revealed a visual featuring Asta (pictured at right) in March 2021, and then revealed a visual of Yuno last December.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting in April 2020 due to COVID-19, and resumed in July 2020 with episode 133. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally. The manga had more than 15 million copies in circulation worldwide as of May 2021.

The manga went on hiatus for a planned three months in late April so that Tabata could prepare for the "final arc" of the manga (the wording used could also be translated as "final saga"). The manga resumed on August 1.