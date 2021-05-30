This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga has more than 15 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. The manga's 28th volume shipped in Japan on April 2, and the 29th volume will ship on July 2. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting in April 2020 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production, and resumed in July 2020 with episode 133. The show aired its 170th and final episode on March 30.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017, and will start its fourth season on the channel on June 19. The third season is currently airing on Toonami .

The anime is inspiring an upcoming film.

