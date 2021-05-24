Toonami Airs Black Clover Anime's 4th Season on June 19

3rd season currently airing on programming block

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block confirmed on Monday that the Black Clover television anime will continue airing on the block for its fourth season, starting on June 19 at 2:00 a.m. EDT. The series' third season is currently airing on Toonami .

The Black Clover anime ended in its 170th episode on March 30.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting in April 2020 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production, and resumed in July 2020 with episode 133.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017, and resumed on Toonami on February 13.

The series will get an anime film.