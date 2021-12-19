Black Clover Anime Film Reveals New Visual Featuring Yuno

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event on Sunday revealed a new visual for the Black Clover anime film, this time featuring Yuno.

The staff had revealed a visual featuring Asta in March.

Yūki Tabata launched the Black Clover manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show aired its 170th and final episode on March 30.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

