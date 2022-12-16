Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Film Reveals New Trailer, 2 More Cast Members

The Jump Festa '23 event on Saturday revealed a new trailer for the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Here I Stand" by Treasure .

The event also revealed two new cast members, who are both former Wizard Kings. Miyuki Sawashiro will play Princia and Houchu Ohtsuka will play Edward (character name romanization not confirmed).

The film will debut worldwide on Netflix and open in theaters in Japan on March 31. Screenings for the film will give out the "Volume 23.5" bonus book to ticketholders. The book will have character designs of the film's original characters that Yūki Tabata designed, a short novel by film writer Johnny Onda , and an interview with voice actors. The book will be available as a bonus only for the first week of the film's release, and will be limited in number.

Original manga creator Yūki Tabata is serving as the movie's chief supervisor and original character designer. Staff members from the television anime are returning for the film. Ayataka Tanemura ( Black Clover ) is directing the film, Itsuko Takeda is designing the characters, and Minako Seki is composing the music.

Toshihiko Seki will play Konrad Leto (English name romanization not confirmed), a former Wizard King. Actress and model Marie Iitoyo will voice the original character Milly Maxwell (character name romanization not confirmed). Fumiya Takahashi will play Jester Galandros (romanization not confirmed), a mysterious wizard who was associated with the previous wizard king

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting in April 2020 due to COVID-19, and resumed in July 2020 with episode 133. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally. The manga had more than 15 million copies in circulation worldwide as of May 2021.