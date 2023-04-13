Utawarerumono Spinoff Game Monochrome Mobius' PS5, PS4 Versions Head West in Fall

Game launched worldwide for PC on September 8

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release AQUAPLUS ' Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten ( Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika ) game for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the West in fall. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

NIS America will release a limited edition that will include a hardcover visual book, original soundtrack , cloth poster, acrylic displays, art cards, and a collector's box.

©Aquaplus, Shiravune, DMM Games, NIS America

Shiravune and launched the game worldwide on PC viaon September 8. The game's PS5 and PS4 versions shipped in Japan on the same day.

Shiravune describes the game's story:

In the small province of Ennakamuy, on the frontiers of the great empire of Yamato, there lived a young man with his mother and sister. One day, at the local lord's behest, the young man was investigating a small irregularity when he encountered a girl he'd never met. The words the girl spoke were what shocked him: She told the man that his father was still alive. Seeing a trace of his father in her and resolving to learn the truth, the young man and the girl set out together towards the land of Arva Shulan—a country that doesn't appear on the map. Faced with trials and perils, the boy chases his father. He meets new friends and comrades who join him on his mission. There will be struggles and victories and failures and partings. The fickle vagaries of fate will place an epoch in the young man's hands— And one day, this man will be sung of in legends.

The game celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono franchise . Utawarerumono franchise head writer Suga Munemitsu is credited for the game's original concept and script. The artist mi is designing the characters. Franchise character designers Tatsuki Amazuyu and Misato Mitsumi are credited for original character designs. AQUAPLUS composer Naoya Shimokawa is composing the music.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth ( Utawarerumono: Futari no Hakuoro ), the last game in the Utawarerumono trilogy, launched in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .