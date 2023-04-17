Collar×Malice Anime Films Reveal Teaser Video, New Key Visual

2-part film project opens on May 26, June 23

The official website for Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover , the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory 's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, bgan streaming a teaser trailer for the films on Monday. The site also revealed a second key visual.

The video previews Kizu 's theme song "Ningen×Shikkaku" (No Longer×Human). Kizu will also perform the ending theme song "Nemuranai Machi" (City That Never Sleeps) for the first film, and the ending theme song "Jūhachi" (Eighteen) for the second film.

© IF・DF／劇場版Collar×Malice製作委員会

The two films will open on May 26 and June 23, respectively.

© IF・DF／劇場版Collar×Malice製作委員会

) is directing the anime atwith composition byis designing the characters based on's original designs.is composing the music.is the music producer and is also distributing the film.

Other staff members include:

The film stars a returning cast from the game:

Additionally, Kaede Hondo will voice the heroine Ichika Hoshino (unvoiced in the original game), and Katsuyuki Konishi will voice an original character named Mitsuru Sowa.

The films will tell an original story of "another incident" that takes place on the "other side" of the X-Day Incident.

Localization company Aksys Games describes Collar×Malice :

A terrorist organization's brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Otomate originally released the Collar×Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. The Collar×Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.

The Switch version of both Collar×Malice and Collar×Malice Unlimited bundled together released in Japan in March 2020. The English version of Collar×Malice Unlimited shipped in North America in August of that same year.