Collar×Malice Anime Film Reveals Title, 2-Part Format with Early Summer 2023 Debut

The official website for the theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory 's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game revealed on Friday that the film will be a two-part film project with the title Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover . The first film will open in Japan in early summer 2023. Kizu will perform the theme song "Ningen×Shikkaku" (No Longer×Human). The below video previews the song.

Studio DEEN is animating the film, and Avex Pictures is distributing. Mai Hanamura is credited for the original character designs.

The film stars a returning cast from the game:

Localization company Aksys Games describes Collar×Malice :

A terrorist organization's brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Otomate originally released the Collar×Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. The Collar×Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.

The Switch version of both Collar×Malice and Collar×Malice Unlimited bundled together released in Japan in March 2020. The English version of Collar×Malice Unlimited shipped in North America in August of that same year.

Sources: Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover film's website, Famitsu.com