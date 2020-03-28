Aksys Games Releases Collar x Malice Switch Game in June, Collar x Malice Unlimited in August

1st run of game's physical edition includes character cards

Aksys Games announced on Wednesday that it will ship the Collar x Malice game for Nintendo Switch in June and the Collar x Malice Unlimited game for Switch in August in North America.

The first run of the Collar x Malice physical edition will include a set of character cards.

Aksys Games describes the game:

A terrorist organization's brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Otomate released the original Collar X Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. The Collar x Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.

Otomate released the Switch version of both games bundled together in Japan on March 12.

