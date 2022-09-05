Collar x Malice Romantic Suspense Game Gets Anime Film in 2023

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand announced on Monday that its Collar x Malice game will have a theatrical anime adaptation that will open in 2023. Otomate is streaming a teaser promotional video for the film.

Localization company Aksys Games describes Collar x Malice :

A terrorist organization's brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Otomate originally released the Collar X Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. The Collar x Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.

The Switch version of both Collar x Malice and Collar x Malice Unlimited bundled together released in Japan in March 2020. The English version of Collar x Malice Unlimited shipped in North America in August of that same year.