Hiromu Arakawa's Autobiographical Hyakushō Kizoku Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Ending Song Artist, July 7 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hiromu Arakawa 's autobiographical manga Hyakushō Kizoku (The Peasant Noble) revealed the anime's cast, staff, theme song artist, new visual, and July 7 premiere date on Tokyo MX on Thursday.

© 荒川弘・新書館／『百姓貴族』製作委員会

The cast includes:

Mutsumi Tamura as Hiromu Arakawa (upper left in image above)

as Hiromu Arakawa (upper left in image above) Mariko Honda as Ishii-san (upper right)

as Ishii-san (upper right) Shigeru Chiba as Oyaji-dono (lower left)

as Oyaji-dono (lower left) Kujira as Okan (lower right)

Yūtarō Sawada ( Inui-san! ) is directing the anime at Pie in the sky , as well as penning the scripts and serving as line director. Aayne Matsumoto ( Gunma-chan storyboard, episode director, animator) is designing the characters and also serving as animation director and animator. Ari is in charge of backgrounds. Minori Yamada is credited for ending animation. Precious tone is composing the music. The Japan Agriculture Group's Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives is credited for supervising the agricultural aspects. FRAM will perform the anime's ending theme song.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on Friday, July 7 at 9:54 p.m. (8:45 a.m. EDT).

The manga follows Arakawa as she worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before she became a manga creator. The experience eventually informed her work on her Silver Spoon manga, which centers on students of an agricultural school.

Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Daemons of the Shadow Realm ) launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Unpoko magazine in 2006, and it moved to Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in 2009 after Unpoko ceased publication. Arakawa continues to serialize the manga irregularly. Shinshokan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2021. JManga previously published the manga in English.